Phemex Launches Its Revolutionary Phemex Soul Pass to Boost Trust, Protect Against Crypto Fraud, and Increase Decentralized Web 3.0 Transparency (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) MILAN, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Phemex, a leading Crypto exchange platform, is bolstering its exciting plans to transition from centralized to hybrid semi-centralized with the launch of their innovative Phemex Soul Pass. The non-transferable digital token creates massive potential for growth and value by empowering users with full and transparent ownership of their online identities and assets in the growing Web 3.0 space. Trust is imperative for any social environment to thrive, and in a Decentralized world without a central authority, the need for it to be cultivated between all participants is vital. In early 2022, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined his vision for a publicly verifiable and non-transferable token on the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
