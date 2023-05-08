OPPO Launches 2023 Inspiration Challenge, Investing USD $440,000 to Call for Innovative Technical Solutions (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 May 2023 – OPPO Research Institute, together with global partners Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn, announced the launch of 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge on the World Smile Day. Based on the brand proposition of “Inspiration Ahead”, OPPO and its global technology ecosystem partners aim to bring new and Innovative Solutions to life by providing funding, support and partnership OPPOrtunities. By working together, OPPO hopes these innovations can create a positive impact, and encourage greater awareness of the issues that affect global communities. OPPO and partners pledge funding and ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
