Introducing AeroPress Clear: The Highly Anticipated & Sought-After Coffee Press from AeroPress, Inc. (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) - AeroPress Clear combines the same patented breakthrough technology and durability of the acclaimed AeroPress Original with a new glass-like appearance PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic Coffee Press with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of its latest, widely demanded Coffee maker: the AeroPress Clear. Designed to meet consumer demands for aesthetically pleasing Coffee brewing solutions and give users the ability to observe and adjust their brew, the AeroPress Clear features the same ...
