GIDARA Energy Announces Major Milestone: Environmental Permit for Advanced Methanol Facility (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) SCHIPHOL, Netherlands, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GIDARA Energy is pleased to announce that it has secured a key Environmental Permit for its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) Facility, which is a Major step forward in the company's mission of decarbonizing the industry. The Environmental Permit, granted by the province of Noord-Holland, allows GIDARA Energy to build its Advanced Methanol Facility which will convert local waste into Advanced Methanol. The renewable Methanol Facility, located in the Port of Amsterdam, will use GIDARA
