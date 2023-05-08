EA Sports FC Electronic Arts registra due nuovi marchi per il nuovo simulatore calcistico (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) Stando alle ultime indiscrezioni rilasciate dal noto portale Footy Headlines Electronic Arts ha registrato due nuovi marchi che dovrebbe essere utilizzati all’interno del nuovo simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC. Football Ultimate Team e Futbol Ultimate Team dovrebbero essere stati registrati dalla software house canadese per mantenere l’acronimo FUT della popolare modalità Ultimate Team. La modalità in questione è quella più giocata e che garantisce nuovi contenuti ogni settimana, inoltre è la modalità che produce introiti a 9 zeri in ogni edizione, proprio per questo motico EA Sports è particolarmente interessata a mantenere un nome che sia familiare per tutti gli appassionati ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
Advertising
FIFA 23: ecco la squadra migliore della Premier LeagueLa Squadra della Stagione della Premier League in FIFA 23 , di Electronic Arts , è stata svelata: da Erling Haaland (Manchester City), detentore di un record, a Mo ...mondo scende in campo in EA SPORTS ...
EA Sports F1 23: annunciata la data ufficiale dell'uscitaElectronic Arts Inc ha annunciato nelle scorse ore che EA Sports F1 23 , il gioco ufficiale della Formula 1, uscirà il 16 giugno su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X ed S e PC tramite EA App, Epic Games ...
Who Will Be the Last to Brake F1® 23 Launching June 16, 2023Watch the Reveal Trailer HERE REDWOOD CITY, Calif."(BUSINESS WIRE)" #BeTheLastToBrake "Today Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS announced that F1 ® 23 , the official game of the FIA ...
F1 2023 - Primo trailer, data di uscita e dettagli Libertà
Canada's electronic waste more than tripled in 20 years, study indicatesCanada's electronic waste more than tripled in the last two decades and is expected to keep increasing, a new study indicates, with researchers urging better e-waste management to reduce environmental ...
Newtown's Affinity Esports aims for 'happier, healthier gaming,' that changes the narrative on video gamesOur mission is to provide a healthy gaming experience by providing a safe community meeting space for kids and teens to play games,” said Mark Kilpatrick, founder of Affinity Esports in Newtown. “It’s ...
Sports ElectronicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sports Electronic