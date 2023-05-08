A Light That Never Fades: Ac Milan Accende La Passione Rossonera (Di lunedì 8 maggio 2023) Milano, lunedì 8 maggio 2023 – In vista dell’Euroderby di Champions League, AC Milan vuole coinvolgere i suoi milioni di tifosi unendoli attraverso il concept “A Light That Never Fades”, una campagna multicanale e globale che accompagnerà i tifosi rossoneri fino al fischio di inizio della partita di andata delle semifinali della Champions League, mercoledì 10 maggio. Un’iniziativa di branding e fan engagement che mette in luce la forza del legame tra il Club e i suoi tifosi. La campagna, lanciata attraverso un video hero pubblicato sui canali rossoneri, chiama a raccolta gli oltre 550 milioni di tifosi Milanisti nel mondo, per essere tutti protagonisti di una sfida speciale per il Club, invitandoli a illuminare le proprie case, le città e gli spazi digitali con ...Leggi su seriea24
