WWE: Carlito parla del suo debutto nel wrestling e di un possibile ritorno in WWE (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) Come ben sappiamo, a Backlash in Porto Rico Carlito ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE per aiutare Bad Bunny ed i membri del LWO ad abbattere il Judgement Day. Successivamente Carlito ha avuto modo di parlare con Alistair McGeorge di Metro UK riguardo un possibile ritorno in WWE. Il pensiero riguardo un possibile ritorno a tempo pieno in WWE “Si, mi va bene qualsiasi cosa, qualsiasi offerta valida, non m’importa. Semplicemente perché nessuno mi chiama, quindi non rimango lì fermo a fissare il telefono. Se qualcosa salta fuori, ben venga, altrimenti continuerò a fare ciò che sto già facendo.” Il pensiero riguardo al suo debutto in WWC a soli 19 anni “Questa cosa mi ha stressato molto, il fatto di essere nel ring con il ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Carlito potrebbe apparire nuovamente negli show WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
Bad Bunny’s Entrance At WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico Was An All-TimerWhen 2023 is finished, there’s a good chance wrestling fans will look back at Backlash as one of, if not the single best premium live events of the year. The crowd in Puerto Rico was spectacular.
Chris Masters Happy Carlito Got A WWE Comeback With A Live CrowdChris Masters was pleased to see Carlito make his return to WWE at Backlash this weekend, especially since this time the WWE Universe was present.
WWE CarlitoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Carlito