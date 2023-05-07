Hogwarts Legacy - Recensione Tecnica PS4ITORAH RecensioneR-Type Final 3 Evolved RecensioneCome aprire un ristorante di successo: consigli e basi fondamentali ...Star Wars Jedi Survivor RecensioneFARSIDERS accelera verso il traguardoFIFA 23 – Squadra della Stagione della Premier LeagueMotorola edge 40 - lo smartphone immerso nello stileGalaxy S23 veste la nuova collezione firmata DieselProscenic integra Siri e IFTTT - più controllo della smart homeUltime Blog

The First Slam Dunk, lo spokon di cui avevamo bisogno (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) C’è un momento nel finale di The First Slam Dunk che rappresenta esattamente lo spirito del film. Ryota, nell’abbraccio collettivo del gruppo, alza lo sguardo. La camera si allontana con un’angolazione a piombo. I suoi occhi sono rivolti sia al fratello, sia a noi come pubblico. Questo sguardo ci parla e ci dice che il film scruta oltre il gruppo del celebre Shohoku. Perché The First Slam Dunk non è solamente la riproposizione animata di uno dei capolavori del genere spokon manga, ma è tutto ciò che si poteva desiderare da un lungometraggio tratto dall’opera di Takehiko Inoue. Il mangaka, alla sua prima regia, confeziona un film meraviglioso ed emozionante che approfondisce esattamente quegli aspetti che mancavano nel manga. The First ...
