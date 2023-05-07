The Conscious Closet, la recycled rolled bag di Motivi (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) La PE 23 by Motivi continua la sua strada a favore della sostenibilità, e lo fa attraverso tante piccole e grandi scelte che – in maniera sinergica – contribuiscono a confezionare collezioni sempre più green oriented. Debutta così The Conscious Closet, una serie di capi green contraddistinti da una speciale etichetta, pensati in un’ottica rigorosamente planet oriented. Motivi è membro del programma BCI – Better Cotton Initiative il principale progetto a livello mondiale che aiuta le comunità produttrici del cotone a sopravvivere e prosperare, proteggendo e ripristinando l’ambiente. La BCI educa gli agricoltori all’uso efficiente dell’acqua, alla tutela del suolo e degli habitat naturali, alla riduzione dell’uso dei pesticidi più pericolosi e all’attuazione dei principi del lavoro dignitoso. Canotte, T-shirt con scollo ...Leggi su lopinionista
