Scottish Premiership 2022/2023: Celtic campione per la 53ª volta, battuti 2-0 gli Hearts of Midlothian (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) Il Celtic ha vinto il 53mo titolo di Scozia, l’undicesimo in 12 anni, con quattro partite di anticipo sulla fine del campionato, battendo 2-0 gli Hearts of Midlothian. Con 13 punti di vantaggio non può più essere raggiunto dai Rangers, che erano stati gli unici, nel 2021, a sfidare la loro egemonia negli ultimi 12 anni. Con 95 punti già all’attivo, il Celtic può ancora battere il record assoluto di 106 in una stagione, se sabato prossimo batterà il grande rivale all’Ibrox Park, poi Saint-Mirren, Hibernian e Aberdeen. Giocherà poi la finale di Coppa di Scozia il 3 giugno contro l’Inverness e cercherà un altro triplete nazionale SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Celtic claims title after breaking HeartsAnge Postecoglou's Celtic sealed the Scottish Premiership title by beating Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle, putting the Hoops on the brink of its eighth treble.
Ange Postecoglou hails his Celtic players for 'ridiculous' seasonCeltic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed his title-winning squad for showing the hunger to be even better in their second season together and setting "ridiculous" standards.
