Nottingham Forest vs Southampton – probabili formazioni (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) In una partita decisiva per le loro possibilità di sopravvivenza in Premier League, il Southampton si reca al City Ground per incontrare il Nottingham Forest, squadra che si trova in fondo alla classifica, lunedì 8 maggio sera. Entrambe le squadre non sono riuscite a mantenere un vantaggio di un gol nelle ultime sconfitte: i Tricky Trees sono stati crudelmente affondati per 2-1 dal Brentford, mentre i Saints sono stati sconfitti per 3-1 dal Newcastle United. Il calcio di inizio di Nottingham Forest vs Southampton è previsto alle 21 Anteprima della partita Nottingham Forest vs Southampton a che punto sono le due squadre Nottingham Forest Keylor Navas, spesso salvatore dei suoi, non riesce a ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Ruben Selles rallies Southampton for 'must-win' Premier League clash against Nottingham ForestSouthampton boss Ruben Selles has told his Southampton side they must beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday. Saints sit bottom of the Premier League table heading into the clash with ...
Southampton manager shares verdict on 'important' Alex McCarthyRUBEN Selles has shared his verdict on Alex McCarthy after the experienced shot-stopper was chosen to replace Gavin Bazunu as Saints’ ...
