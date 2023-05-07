Brighton-Everton (lunedì 08 maggio 2023 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 7 maggio 2023) La Premier League è un campionato che intensifica la sua attività nei giorni festivi e questo Bank Holiday, dovuto all’incoronazione di Carlo III, non fa differenza. Brighton ed Everton si daranno battaglia al Falmer Stadium alla ricerca di punti pesanti per i rispettivi obbiettivi stagionali. Quello dei Seagulls è emozionate e forse imprevisto, mentre quello InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Brighton - Everton, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Brighton - Everton BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Webster, Estupinian; Gilmour, Mac Allister; Buonanotte, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck. EVERTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1):...
Eurovision! Brighton captain Lewis Dunk admits the Seagulls ARE dreaming of EuropeLewis Dunk pauses while he thinks about how he should answer. Have the Brighton players been talking about Europe He knows what he's supposed to say, what players always say.
