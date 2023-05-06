Premier: il Manchester City vince e va a +4 sull'Arsenal. Tris del Chelsea, Tottenham ok. LIVE Liverpool (Di sabato 6 maggio 2023) Sabato importante in Premier League per il titolo e per la corsa all'Europa. In programma quattro partite alle 16, una alle 18.30. Il Manchester...Leggi su calciomercato
Premier League LIVE: in campo Manchester City e ChelseaCommenta per primo Sabato importante in Premier League per il titolo e per la corsa all'Europa. In programma quattro partite alle 16, una alle 18.30. In campo il Manchester City, che prova l'allungo sull'Arsenal c ontro un Leeds che ha un ...
Manchester spaventa il Napoli per Kim: cosa filtra sull'offertaL'attenzione della Premier League è forte, in particolare ci sono Manchester United e Manchester City pronte a scatenare un derby di mercato per portarlo in Inghilterra. La clausola è variabile in ...
Lo spirito internazionale del Napoli: addio gioco all'italiana e corto muso, così il ritmo di Spalletti è in linea con le grandi d'Europa... quindi per quanto sarebbe suggestivo a livello narrativo che vincesse la Premier una squadra come l' Arsenal , più giovane e soprattutto molto meno costosa rispetto al Manchester City non si può ...
Il 2-1 sul Leeds di Sam Allardyce consente a Guardiola di allungare sull'Arsenal. Successi importanti per Chelsea e TottenhamIl 2-1 sul Leeds di Sam Allardyce consente a Guardiola di allungare sull'Arsenal. Successi importanti per Chelsea e Tottenham ...
Tmw - Anche il Manchester United piomba su Giuntoli: pronta l'offerta, Juve avantiIl Manchester United, nelle scorse ore, ha fatto un sondaggio per capire la situazione contrattuale di Cristiano Giuntoli ...
