Vantage Gains FSCA License to Operate in South Africa (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vantage (or "Vantage Markets"), the global multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce it has obtained a derivatives License issued by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. The FSCA is the regulatory authority for financial institutions in South Africa, responsible for licensing, supervising, and enforcing compliance with financial laws and regulations. The new licence marks a significant milestone for the company, to develop a more powerful presence in Africa, demonstrating its commitment to providing high-quality financial services to clients on the subcontinent, while remaining in compliance with the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
