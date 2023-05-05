Urban Partners: New investment platform calls on industry to radically change investment approach (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) - COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Urban Partners, a group of investment verticals launched today, has called on the real estate and Urban investment industry to radically change their approach to investment and how returns are measured to recognize the complexity of Urban ecosystems. Speaking at the launch of the new platform Claus Mathisen, CEO of Urban Partners, said: "The launch of Urban Partners represents a new investment thesis and a new level of ambition. Only by taking an integrated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Meet the urban investor combining real estate, venture capital, and private equity to spend $5.5 billion making cities more liveableThe Copenhagen-based firm will back projects that aim to address social, economic, health, and environmental challenges faced by cities.
