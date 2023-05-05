Tottenham-Crystal Palace (sabato 06 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Stagione finita per Hugo Lloris (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Le speranze del Tottenham di giocare la Champions League 2023-24 sono svanite dopo una serie di quattro partite in cui la squadra ora affidata a Ryan Mason ha conquistato un solo punto, mentre il Crystal Palace ha sfruttato al meglio il ritorno a Selhurst Park di Roy Hodgson vincendo quattro volte su sei sotto la InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Giro al via, Evenepoel e Roglic i più attesi: strade divergenti di fenomeni distanti
Milan, 5 giorni di passione: tra Lazio e Inter si gioca la stagione. Pioli congela il caso Rebic
Napoli, lo scudetto dei like lo vince Kvaratskhelia. Sui social i campioni d'Italia inseguono Juve, le milanesi e Roma
Plug the defensive leaks, close out games and get Patrick Bamford back firing... what Sam Allardyce needs to do in the final weeks of the season to keep Leeds in the Premier LeagueAllardyce's return to top-flight management could not get much tougher, as he arrives at a Leeds side who are in disarray. Mail Sport takes a look at what he needs to do to keep Leeds in the ...
End of the road for Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Veteran goalkeeper out for the season with thigh injuryTottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has picked up an injury sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
