The Guns of Christmas Past: Liev Schrieber protagonista del film tra John Wick e A Christmas Carol (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Il film è stato descritto appunto come un A Christmas Carol che incontra John Wick e sarà ambientato proprio a Natale. Liev Schrieber è in trattative per il ruolo di protagonista nell'action-thriller The Guns Of Christmas Past, che sarà diretto da Xavier Gens ed è descritto come un incrocio tra il dickensiano A Christmas Carol e il franchise di John Wick. La storia segue Ebb, un ex-sicario della mafia che esce allo scoperto quando il suo ex migliore amico e partner viene ucciso. Ebb penetra nella struttura del nemico per vendicarsi, ma i fantasmi del passato, del presente e del futuro ...Leggi su movieplayer
