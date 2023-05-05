(Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Il rivoluzionario horror Thepotrebbe vedere l'di uncapitolo diretto da Oliver Park. La saga di Thepotrebbe presto arricchirsi di uncapitolo a 24 anni dal primodella serie horror e a sette dall'ultimo sequel. Production Weekly (tramite Bloody Disgusting) rivela che il regista di The Offering Oliver Park sarebbe stato ingaggiato dalla Lionsgate per dirigere un sequel ancora privo di titolo che potrebbe entrare in lavorazione in estate. La società di produzione collegata al progetto non è altro che Haxans, il team dietro iloriginale. La strega difa ancora paura The...

... Elisabetta ha avuto a che fare con Primi Ministri come Churchill, la Thatcher, Tony, solo ... Nonostante tutto, amici inglesi: "God saveKing! Umberto Baldo... si unirà anche Will Powell nel ruolo del Principe Harry; dal lato politico ritroveremo invece Bertie Carvel come il PM Tony. Purtroppo, non c'è ancora una data di uscita ufficiale per...I am excited to welcome Ankor tofirm, and I look forward to working with Ankor, complemented by our talented leadership team, to take Straive to new heights," said Josh, Chairman of...

The Blair Witch Project: nuovo film in arrivo Movieplayer

Britain's ruling Conservatives suffered high-profile losses as results poured in Friday from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first major electoral test since he took office last year.Wolves under-21 duo Owen Farmer and Nathan Fraser have been nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award following outstanding displays throughout ...