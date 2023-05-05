PANORAMICA MODALITÀ CLASSIFICATA IN COD WARZONE 2.0GTA Online: alti profitti per i contrabbandieri dei carichi aereiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 - NUOVA VERSIONE OPEN ROADS .The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arriva su NVIDIA GFNWORLD PASSWORD DAY: UNA PASSWORD SICURA A PROVA DI HACKERApex Legends: Arsenale - Nuovo trailer della Leggenda BallisticTHE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: MAN OF MEDAN DISPONIBILE PER SWITCHStagioni Drive Pass successive al lancio per LEGO 2K Drive LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, arriva Luke StarkillerDiablo IV: tutte le nuove personalizzazioniUltime Blog

The Blair Witch Project: nuovo film in arrivo (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Il rivoluzionario horror The Blair Witch Project potrebbe vedere l'arrivo di un nuovo capitolo diretto da Oliver Park. La saga di The Blair Witch Project potrebbe presto arricchirsi di un nuovo capitolo a 24 anni dal primo film della serie horror e a sette dall'ultimo sequel. Production Weekly (tramite Bloody Disgusting) rivela che il regista di The Offering Oliver Park sarebbe stato ingaggiato dalla Lionsgate per dirigere un sequel ancora privo di titolo che potrebbe entrare in lavorazione in estate. La società di produzione collegata al progetto non è altro che Haxan films, il team dietro il film originale. La strega di Blair fa ancora paura The Blair ...
