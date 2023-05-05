Subscription economy: l’app di Johix rende accessibile a tutti i servizi in abbonamento (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Il mondo – e i con esso i consumatori – si stanno muovendo sempre di più verso la Subscription economy: parliamo, in altri termini, di un economia più circolare basata sull’abbonamento – e non più sul processo di acquisto, consumo, smaltimento – di un bene. In questa cornice, la startup Johix ha messo a punto una app – chiamata semplicemente JX – per rendere accessibile a tutti, ma proprio a tutti, la Subscription economy. Vediamo come. La sfida della Subscription economy La Subscription economy è l’economia dell’abbonamento per incentivare i mercati “second hand” ed evitare gli sprechi: il modello attuale di produzione e ...Leggi su fmag
Advertising
Getaround Reaffirms Commitment as the True Open Carsharing Marketplace with New Onboarding Incentives... Six months of free Connect subscription, a monthly data subscription fee charged to cover data ...share on Getaround can unlock an additional bonus of up to $500 "Getaround believes the sharing economy ...
Noleggio semplice e digital con la nuova app JX... abilita le aziende, dalle multinazionali alle PMI, ad entrare nel mercato del noleggio e della ' subscription economy ', ha appena lanciato JX , un' app grazie alla quale qualsiasi azienda, che ...
SoundHound AI Secures $100 Million in Strategic Financing From Atlas Credit Partners... developments in the economy and financial markets and those other factors described in our risk ... Continua a leggere Delphi Research Debuts 3 Dynamic Subscription Plans, Elevating the Digital Asset ...
Subscription economy: l'app di Johix rende accessibile a tutti i servizi in abbonamento | F-Mag F-Mag
Exploitation of Hollywood writers is a symptom of digital feudalismThe current Hollywood writers strike has drawn international attention to the plight of TV and film writers in the streaming era.
The exploitation of Hollywood's writers is just another symptom of digital feudalismThe current Hollywood writers strike has drawn international attention to the plight of TV and film writers in the streaming era. Much has been made of television’s golden age, during which streaming ...
Subscription economySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Subscription economy