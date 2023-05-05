PANORAMICA MODALITÀ CLASSIFICATA IN COD WARZONE 2.0GTA Online: alti profitti per i contrabbandieri dei carichi aereiTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 - NUOVA VERSIONE OPEN ROADS .The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arriva su NVIDIA GFNWORLD PASSWORD DAY: UNA PASSWORD SICURA A PROVA DI HACKERApex Legends: Arsenale - Nuovo trailer della Leggenda BallisticTHE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: MAN OF MEDAN DISPONIBILE PER SWITCHStagioni Drive Pass successive al lancio per LEGO 2K Drive LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, arriva Luke StarkillerDiablo IV: tutte le nuove personalizzazioniUltime Blog

Subscription economy: l’app di Johix rende accessibile a tutti i servizi in abbonamento (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) Il mondo – e i con esso i consumatori – si stanno muovendo sempre di più verso la Subscription economy: parliamo, in altri termini, di un economia più circolare basata sull’abbonamento – e non più sul processo di acquisto, consumo, smaltimento – di un bene. In questa cornice, la startup Johix ha messo a punto una app – chiamata semplicemente JX – per rendere accessibile a tutti, ma proprio a tutti, la Subscription economy. Vediamo come. La sfida della Subscription economy La Subscription economy è l’economia dell’abbonamento per incentivare i mercati “second hand” ed evitare gli sprechi: il modello attuale di produzione e ...
