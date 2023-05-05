MedAlliance Enrolls First US Patient into its Third FDA IDE Study: SFA SELUTION4SFA (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) - GENEVA, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The First US Patient has been enrolled in the SELUTION4SFA Sirolimus DEB Study by Dr. Arthur Lee at the Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Florida. This Study evaluates SELUTION SLR™ in the treatment of occlusive disease of the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA) and has been designed to support FDA approval. It follows Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval in the US in August 2022. SELUTION SLR is the First and only limus release drug-eluting balloon (DEB) to receive FDA IDE approval for SFA and PPA indications. SELUTION4SFA is being conducted in over 30 centers in the US plus an additional 10 centers worldwide. The Study will enroll 300 Patients, with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
