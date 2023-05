J&T International Signs Strategic Agreement with HeyTap Technology to Deepen Cooperation in Logistics Financial Services

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) - GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/J&T, a global provider of integratedsolutions, announced apartnershipShenzhenCorp., Ltd. ("") to jointly provideon the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair").is the official partner of OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus among other brands. As part of the partnership, J&Tandwill introduce an integrated solution of "+ FinTech" that stretches across inclusive finance, ...