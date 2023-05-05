Campari pays homage to Milano through the launch of the iconic new bottle inspired by its home (Di venerdì 5 maggio 2023) - MILAN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Campari celebrates the bond that has always existed between the brand and its hometown, Milano, with the launch of the new Campari bottle design inspired by a shared history that began in 1860. To mark this occasion, a never seen before drone show will light up the Milanese sky with the unmistakable Campari Red on the evenings of Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5. This special tribute will demonstrate how the stories of the brand and of Milano are closely connected and united by the same innovative and pioneering spirit that, over time, has made them style icons. In fact, since its creation the Campari bottle has been changing shape and evolving alongside the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
