Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

Yili Reports 11 37% Revenue Growth to RMB 123 2 Billion in FY2022 and Promotes Sustainable Growth of the Global Industrial Chain

Yili Reports

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Yili Reports 11.37% Revenue Growth to RMB 123.2 Billion in FY2022 and Promotes Sustainable Growth of the Global Industrial Chain (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) - HUHHOT, China, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On April 27, Yili Group released its annual report for 2022. According to the report, Yili's total Revenue and net profit reached RMB 123.171 Billion ($17.8 Billion) and RMB 9.431 Billion ($1.36 Billion), up by 11.37% and 8.34% year-on-year, respectively. With both its total Revenue and net profit reaching record highs, Yili continued to lead the Asian dairy industry in FY2022. The 2023 Q1 report released on the same date shows that Yili has continued to lead the industry's recovery by delivering steady Growth. The company generated a total Revenue of RMB 33.441 Billion ($4.83 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Farmaceutica, Novartis presenta il primo Report di Sostenibilità ...  Padova News

Yili Reports 11.37% Revenue Growth to RMB 123.2 Billion in FY2022 and Promotes Sustainable Growth of the Global Industrial Chain

Yili Group released its annual report for 2022. According to the report, Yili's total revenue and net profit reached RMB 123.171 billion ($17.8 billion) and RMB 9.431 billion ($1.36 billion), up by 11 ...

Flavored Yogurt Market Size ( 2023 to 2030 ): The report's market size rise at a CAGR of 4.8% per year are all included in the report.

The Flavored Yogurt Market analysis and report coverage are crucial elements in understanding the financial performance of a company and its place in the industry. The Flavored Yogurt market analysis ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yili Reports
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yili Reports Yili Reports Revenue Growth Billion