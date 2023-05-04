Yili Reports 11.37% Revenue Growth to RMB 123.2 Billion in FY2022 and Promotes Sustainable Growth of the Global Industrial Chain (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) - HUHHOT, China, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On April 27, Yili Group released its annual report for 2022. According to the report, Yili's total Revenue and net profit reached RMB 123.171 Billion ($17.8 Billion) and RMB 9.431 Billion ($1.36 Billion), up by 11.37% and 8.34% year-on-year, respectively. With both its total Revenue and net profit reaching record highs, Yili continued to lead the Asian dairy industry in FY2022. The 2023 Q1 report released on the same date shows that Yili has continued to lead the industry's recovery by delivering steady Growth. The company generated a total Revenue of RMB 33.441 Billion ($4.83 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
