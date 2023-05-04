"Understanding China - GBA Dialogue" Conference Discusses New Development Paradigm and Solutions for Global Growth (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Held on April 19 in Guangzhou, China, the event highlights new Development possibilities and the need to build a world economy underpinned by balance, inclusion, and tolerance. GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A seminar of the annual "Understanding China – GBA Dialogue" Conference recently gathered distinguished figures in the realm of politics, academics, and business to shed light on the cooperation opportunities lying ahead of China and the world to boost economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Thematically focused on "New Development Paradigm and Balanced, Coordinated, and Inclusive Global Economic Development", the event, co-hosted by China ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
