The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arriva su NVIDIA GFNWORLD PASSWORD DAY: UNA PASSWORD SICURA A PROVA DI HACKERApex Legends: Arsenale - Nuovo trailer della Leggenda BallisticTHE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: MAN OF MEDAN DISPONIBILE PER SWITCHStagioni Drive Pass successive al lancio per LEGO 2K Drive LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker, arriva Luke StarkillerDiablo IV: tutte le nuove personalizzazioniSTAR WARS DAY: WIRED CONTROLLER ILLUMINATI DI NACONIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE VERRÀ PUBBLICATO CON L'ARRIVO DELL’ESPANSIONE ...Battlefield 2042: Blog e Podcast sull’Evoluzione delle armi VaultUltime Blog

Trina Solar' s Yifeng Chen honored with IEEE Stuart R Wenham Young Professional Award

Trina Solar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Trina Solar's Yifeng Chen honored with IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The 50th IEEE (The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Photovoltaic Specialists Conference (IEEE PVSC) recently announced that Dr. Yifeng Chen, technical leader and associate vice president of technology in Trina Solar, will receive the 2023 IEEE Stuart R. Wenham Young Professional Award for his outstanding achievements in the science and technology of photovoltaic energy conversion. Headquartered in New York, USA, the Institute is one of the world's largest Professional technical organizations. It was founded in 1963. In 2014, the Institute established the Young Professional ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar's modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023, ranking first globally

CHANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On March 24 and 26, Trina Solar published its full year 2022 and Q1 2023 financial results, saying it had annual revenue of $12.645 billion (RMB 85.052 billion), an increase of 83.41% on 2021. The company's main ...

TrinaTracker obtains independent SuperTrack technical assessment report

CHANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ TrinaTracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688599), announces it has received an independent technical analysis report from an internationally renowned third party for its SuperTrack technology. The report reviewed ...

È ripartito l'Academy Tour di Energia Italia: prossima tappa a Verona il 16 maggio -

Tra i marchi presenti: ZCS Azzurro, Fronius, SolarEdge, Huawei, QCells per la parte inverter, accumulo e soluzioni integrate; Q Cells, Seraphim, Futurasun, Trina Solar, Winaico, per la parte moduli ...

È ripartito l'Academy Tour di Energia Italia: prossima tappa a Verona ...  Qualenergia.it

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trina Solar
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Trina Solar Trina Solar Yifeng Chen honored