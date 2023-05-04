The Adecco Group: Q1 2023 Results (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) - AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ZURICH, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Q1 2023 Results Delivering strong market share gains, revenue growth and gross margin Q1 HIGHLIGHTS Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "The Group achieved a very good Q1 performance, effectively delivering against our plan, with growth that continued to outpace the market and a gross margin that remained industry-leading. In Adecco, we achieved further significant share gains with outperformance in many key geographies, while dynamic pricing and productivity improvements kept profitability at a solid level. Akkodis continued to perform well including navigating the US tech staffing slowdown, with the team harnessing the newly combined tech ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Adecco Group : Q1 2023 Results
Toscana, Adecco seleziona 300 figure professionali per Unicoop TirrenoMILANO " Adecco, società specializzata di The Adecco Group che sviluppa e valorizza il capitale umano, seleziona 300 figure professionali in Toscana per Unicoop Tirreno, che verranno inserite nei punti vendita dell'azienda, nelle province di ...
Orientamento al lavoro in età scolastica: almeno 500 assunzioni per prevenire gli abbandoni e ridurre i NeetReclutamento nel 2023 Adecco, società specializzata di The Adecco Group che sviluppa e valorizza il capitale umano, assumerà nel corso del 2023 almeno 500 persone con contratto a tempo indeterminato, ...
Fondi straordinari all'Its di Lanciano: dal ministero arriva la valutazione di eccellenza... presidente della Fondazione Its - vuol dire che il mix di formazione in aula e formazione on - the ... uno con Sevel, oggi Fca Italy, con indirizzo manutentori ed un altro in collaborazione con Adecco, ...
The Adecco Group: Q1 2023 ResultsListing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Revenues +8% reported, +3% yoy organic TDA, with standout performance in LHH Career Transition, +63%, and double-digit growth in Adecco APAC, Germany, Latam, EEMENA ...
