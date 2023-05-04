St Johnstone – Dundee United: probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) St Johnstone e Dundee United daranno il via alla seconda fase della stagione di Scottish Premiership sabato 6 maggio, quando si affronteranno al McDiarmid Park. Le squadre si trovano nel gruppo di retrocessione, con i padroni di casa che hanno due punti in più degli avversari, mentre entrambe hanno solo un sottile vantaggio sulla zona retrocessione. Il calcio di inizio di St Johnstone – Dundee United è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita St Johnstone – Dundee United a che punto sono le due squadre St Johnstone Dopo aver evitato la retrocessione dalla Scottish Premiership in un playoff la scorsa stagione, è stata un’altra campagna difficile per il St Johnstone finora, con i Saints che ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
