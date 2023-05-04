Sinopec Starts the Drilling of Asia's Deepest Oil and Gas Well in Tarim Basin (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has initiated the Drilling of Project Deep Earth 1-Yuejin 3-3XC Well ("the Well") on May 1 in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. With a design depth of 9,472 meters, it will be the Deepest oil and gas Well in Asia and a breakthrough of milestone significance in China's ultra-deep oil and gas exploration, which now has world-leading technological and equipment capabilities. Located in the Shaya County of Aksu Prefecture by the edge of the Taklamakan Desert, the Well has completed stratigraphic sealing of the upper 1,500 meters in only four to five days. The Drilling operation, carried ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
