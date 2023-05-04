IL GCC POKÉMON LIVE VERRÀ PUBBLICATO CON L'ARRIVO DELL’ESPANSIONE ...Battlefield 2042: Blog e Podcast sull’Evoluzione delle armi VaultLa Litania dei Sogni, il nuovo romanzo di Aconyte Books EA Sports FIFA 23 Global SeriesYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE potere cyberse con Accesso Cybertempesta ...Report trimestrale Cisco TalosL'edizione limitata di Cuphead è disponibile per il preordineEA SPORTS F1 23, IN USCITA IL 16 GIUGNO 2023Il crossover FPS/RTS Silica entra oggi in Early AccessRed Dead Online: riporta la giustizia nella frontiera e Bonus per i ...Ultime Blog

Sinopec Starts the Drilling of Asia' s Deepest Oil and Gas Well in Tarim Basin

Sinopec Starts

Sinopec Starts the Drilling of Asia's Deepest Oil and Gas Well in Tarim Basin (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has initiated the Drilling of Project Deep Earth 1-Yuejin 3-3XC Well ("the Well") on May 1 in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. With a design  depth of 9,472 meters, it will be the Deepest oil and gas Well in Asia and a breakthrough of milestone significance in China's ultra-deep oil and gas exploration, which now has world-leading technological and equipment capabilities. Located in the Shaya County of Aksu Prefecture by the edge of the Taklamakan Desert, the Well has completed stratigraphic sealing of the upper 1,500 meters in only four to five days. The Drilling operation, carried ...
