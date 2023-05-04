IL GCC POKÉMON LIVE VERRÀ PUBBLICATO CON L'ARRIVO DELL’ESPANSIONE ...Battlefield 2042: Blog e Podcast sull’Evoluzione delle armi VaultLa Litania dei Sogni, il nuovo romanzo di Aconyte Books EA Sports FIFA 23 Global SeriesYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE potere cyberse con Accesso Cybertempesta ...Report trimestrale Cisco TalosL'edizione limitata di Cuphead è disponibile per il preordineEA SPORTS F1 23, IN USCITA IL 16 GIUGNO 2023Il crossover FPS/RTS Silica entra oggi in Early AccessRed Dead Online: riporta la giustizia nella frontiera e Bonus per i ...Ultime Blog

NWA Powerrr 02 05 2023

NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr 02.05.2023 (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) I risultati del 79° Episodio della nuova stagione del Webshow della NWA andato in scena a Highland Park, Illinois: NWA National Heavyweight Title MatchEC3 (c) batte Carnage (w/Aron Stevens) (6:02) e mantiene il Titolo NWA World Women’s Tag Team Title MatchM95 (Madi & Missa Kate) (c) battono The Hollywood Blondes (Heather Monroe & Ray Lyn) (7:04) e mantengono i Titoli Chris Adonis (w/Tyrus) batte Cyon (w/Austin Idol) (8:03) Non Title MatchKamille NWA World Women’s Champion vs. Natalia Markova finisce in Parità per Time Limit (10:00)
EC3 è il nuovo NWA National Champion

Dopo aver sconfitto Cyon, il due volte IMPACT World Champion è ora campione anche nella National Wrestling Alliance ...

NWA Powerrr torna in scena come ogni martedì sera su FITE TV, pronto ad offrire dello spettacolo targato National Wrestling Alliance.
