NWA Powerrr 02 05 2023

(Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) I risultati del 79° Episodio della nuova stagione del Webshow della NWA andato in scena a Highland Park, Illinois: NWA National Heavyweight Title MatchEC3 (c) batte Carnage (w/Aron Stevens) (6:02) e mantiene il Titolo NWA World Women’s Tag Team Title MatchM95 (Madi & Missa Kate) (c) battono The Hollywood Blondes (Heather Monroe & Ray Lyn) (7:04) e mantengono i Titoli Chris Adonis (w/Tyrus) batte Cyon (w/Austin Idol) (8:03) Non Title MatchKamille NWA World Women’s Champion vs. Natalia Markova finisce in Parità per Time Limit (10:00)