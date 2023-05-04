Motherwell – Kilmarnock: probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Il Kilmarnock punta a dare una spinta alle proprie speranze di sopravvivenza quando sabato 6 maggio pomeriggio si recherà a Motherwell in Scottish Premiership. Gli ospiti sono attualmente undicesimi in classifica, a sei punti dall’ottavo posto del Motherwell, con il campionato ora diviso in due sezioni. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell – Kilmarnock è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Motherwell – Kilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Il Motherwell ha vinto 10, pareggiato 7 e perso 16 delle 33 partite di Scottish Premiership disputate in questa stagione, raccogliendo 37 punti, che lo hanno portato all’ottavo posto in classifica, ora secondo nella sezione inferiore della divisione, con la classifica ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Risultati calcio live, sabato 22 aprile 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 San Giovanni - Libertas 15:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Hearts - Ross County 13:30 Celtic - Motherwell 16:00 Dundee Utd - Livingston 16:00 St. Johnstone - Hibernian 16:00 St. Mirren - Kilmarnock 16:00 ...
