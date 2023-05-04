«May the 4th be with you»

(Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Tutto ebbe inizio nel 1977, quando Star Wars: Una nuova speranza (Episodio IV), scritto e diretto da George Lucas, fu distribuito al mondo e divenne immediatamente un fenomeno culturale guadagnando al botteghino la cifra mastodontica di 775 milioni di dollari e sviluppando un franchise fatto di merchandise immenso ed estremamente redditizio. Un anno dopo l'uscita del film, nel 1978, alcuni giornali americani usarono in occasione del giorno dell'indipendenza il 4 i luglio, una delle frasi simbolo della saga di Guerre Stellari usata dai Maestri Jedi in tutto il franchise - May the force beyou (letteralmente, la forza sia con te) - sostituendo le parole "force" (forza) e "fourth" (quattro). Il detto iniziò a essere usato anche nel Regno Unito, quando il 4 maggio 1979 i giornali usarono lo slogan per celebrare il giorno in cui il nuovo primo ministro britannico, ...

Il 4 maggio è un giorno molto importante per tutti i fan della saga di Star Wars . Il motivo riguarda il motto jedi "Force be with you " ( Che la Forza sia con te ), da cui nasce "fourth be with you " in cui si fa riferimento al 4 maggio come 4the "fourth of". Nel corso degli ultimi ...È stato scelto questo giorno perché può essere adattato all'iconica frase "Force be with you" visto che in inglese suona come "Fourth" . Tutte le offerte dedicate allo Star Wars Day ...Dietro quali logiche si cela un apparentemente benevolo e innocente - quanto clamoroso - calo di prezzo Nessuno, naturalmente: oggi è il 4 maggio e, se non te ne fossi ancora accorto, è...

