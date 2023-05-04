«May the 4th be with you» (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Tutto ebbe inizio nel 1977, quando Star Wars: Una nuova speranza (Episodio IV), scritto e diretto da George Lucas, fu distribuito al mondo e divenne immediatamente un fenomeno culturale guadagnando al botteghino la cifra mastodontica di 775 milioni di dollari e sviluppando un franchise fatto di merchandise immenso ed estremamente redditizio. Un anno dopo l'uscita del film, nel 1978, alcuni giornali americani usarono in occasione del giorno dell'indipendenza il 4 i luglio, una delle frasi simbolo della saga di Guerre Stellari usata dai Maestri Jedi in tutto il franchise - May the force be with you (letteralmente, la forza sia con te) - sostituendo le parole "force" (forza) e "fourth" (quattro). Il detto iniziò a essere usato anche nel Regno Unito, quando il 4 maggio 1979 i giornali usarono lo slogan per celebrare il giorno in cui il nuovo primo ministro britannico, ...Leggi su panorama
"May the fourth...". Star Wars Day : perché i fan della saga festeggiano proprio oggi
Il 4 maggio è un giorno molto importante per tutti i fan della saga di Star Wars . Il motivo riguarda il motto jedi " May the Force be with you " ( Che la Forza sia con te ), da cui nasce " May the fourth be with you " in cui si fa riferimento al 4 maggio come 4th May e " the fourth of May ".
È stato scelto questo giorno perché può essere adattato all'iconica frase "May the Force be with you" visto che in inglese suona come "May the Fourth".
oggi è il 4 maggio e, se non te ne fossi ancora accorto, è May The
