IL GCC POKÉMON LIVE VERRÀ PUBBLICATO CON L'ARRIVO DELL’ESPANSIONE ...Battlefield 2042: Blog e Podcast sull’Evoluzione delle armi VaultLa Litania dei Sogni, il nuovo romanzo di Aconyte Books EA Sports FIFA 23 Global SeriesYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE potere cyberse con Accesso Cybertempesta ...Report trimestrale Cisco TalosL'edizione limitata di Cuphead è disponibile per il preordineEA SPORTS F1 23, IN USCITA IL 16 GIUGNO 2023Il crossover FPS/RTS Silica entra oggi in Early AccessRed Dead Online: riporta la giustizia nella frontiera e Bonus per i ...Ultime Blog

«May the 4th be with you»

May the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a panorama©

zazoom
Commenta
«May the 4th be with you» (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Tutto ebbe inizio nel 1977, quando Star Wars: Una nuova speranza (Episodio IV), scritto e diretto da George Lucas, fu distribuito al mondo e divenne immediatamente un fenomeno culturale guadagnando al botteghino la cifra mastodontica di 775 milioni di dollari e sviluppando un franchise fatto di merchandise immenso ed estremamente redditizio. Un anno dopo l'uscita del film, nel 1978, alcuni giornali americani usarono in occasione del giorno dell'indipendenza il 4 i luglio, una delle frasi simbolo della saga di Guerre Stellari usata dai Maestri Jedi in tutto il franchise - May the force be with you (letteralmente, la forza sia con te) - sostituendo le parole "force" (forza) e "fourth" (quattro). Il detto iniziò a essere usato anche nel Regno Unito, quando il 4 maggio 1979 i giornali usarono lo slogan per celebrare il giorno in cui il nuovo primo ministro britannico, ...
Leggi su panorama
Advertising

Star Wars Day: tutte le auto ispirate all'iconica saga di Guerre Stellari

Il 4 maggio è un giorno molto importante per tutti i fan della saga di Star Wars . Il motivo riguarda il motto jedi " May the Force be with you " ( Che la Forza sia con te ), da cui nasce " May the fourth be with you " in cui si fa riferimento al 4 maggio come 4th May e " the fourth of May ". Nel corso degli ultimi ...

Che la Forza sia con te! Le migliori offerte per lo Star Wars Day

È stato scelto questo giorno perché può essere adattato all'iconica frase "May the Force be with you" visto che in inglese suona come "May the Fourth" . Tutte le offerte dedicate allo Star Wars Day ...

Lifestyle Tech Ti serve una maschera di Darth Vader in ufficio, è solo che non lo sai ancora Ti serve una maschera di Darth Vader in ufficio,...

Dietro quali logiche si cela un apparentemente benevolo e innocente - quanto clamoroso - calo di prezzo Nessuno, naturalmente: oggi è il 4 maggio e, se non te ne fossi ancora accorto, è May The ...

May The 4th: e se a dirigere un film di Star Wars fosse Wes ...  ComingSoon.it

BTU Metals Announces Shareholder Approval of Option Agreement with Kinross Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) (OTCQB:BTUMF) is pleased to announce the Company ...

Madeleine McCann’s younger sister Amelie speaks out for first time since disappearance

The 18-year-old, who was just two years old when her sibling vanished, lit a candle in a touching tribute to mark the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance on May 3. The teen was pictured for ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : May the
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : May the with