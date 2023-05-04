Linux Foundation Europe Launches Advisory Board to Accelerate Impact of Pan-European Open Collaboration (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) With diverse representation of European industrial, technology, non-profit leaders, the Advisory Board will influence the direction of Linux Foundation Europe and its 100+ member community. BRUSSELS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Linux Foundation Europe is excited to announce the members of the Linux Foundation Europe Advisory Board (LFEAB), which includes representatives from a cross-section of 20 leading European organizations within the EU, the UK, and beyond. Members of the Board represent a range of organizations by size and industry, each with a shared vision for Open source
ZPE Systems' Services Delivery Platform Accelerates Time - to - Market With Any App, Anytime, AnywhereThis network is the foundation of the Services Delivery Platform. Along with hosting the management ... containers, and any choice of app using the onboard multi - core Intel CPU and Linux - based ...
Le gang di ransomware hanno messo nel mirino i Mac... Linux o altri sistemi operativi. Nel corso degli anni però sono emersi degli esemplari ... esperto ricercatore di sicurezza specializzato in Mac e fondatore della Objective - See Foundation " . Sarebbe ...
Perché il Cyber Resilience Act preoccupa chi sviluppa software open sourceSecondo attori come Eclipse Foundation, Linux Foundation Europe e Osi se il testo della norma non verrà modificato avrà un "effetto dissuasivo" su tutta la comunità open source. Più di una dozzina tra fondazioni, associazioni e ...
