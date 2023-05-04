Fraport Group's Business Performance Improves Noticeably in the First Quarter of 2023 (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) - Operating result (EBITDA) more than doubles to €158.3 million – Full-year outlook confirmed – CEO Schulte: We're heading in the right direction. Business boosted by passenger recovery in the First Quarter FRANKFURT, Germany, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FRA/gk-dh – Fraport successfully started the new 2023 Business year, achieving a noticeable improvement in the Group's key financial figures during the First Quarter (ending March 31). The positive Performance was driven by ongoing traffic recovery across Fraport's global network of airports. As a result, Group revenue increased by 41.9 percent year-on-year to €765.6 million. The operating result (EBITDA) jumped over
Fraport Group Q1 Loss Narrows; Backs 2023 Outlook(RTTNews) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its first quarter net loss narrowed to 32.6 million euros from 118.2 million euros in the first quarter of ...
Fraport more than doubles Q1 core profitFrankfurt Airport operator Fraport on Thursday said its core profit more than doubled in the first quarter, boosted by ongoing traffic recovery across its global network of airports. The group, which ...
