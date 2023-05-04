Bournemouth-Chelsea (sabato 06 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 4 maggio 2023) Cose dell’altro mondo direbbe qualcuno. Bournemouth e Chelsea si presentano a questo appuntamento avendo gli stessi punti in classifica e già questa è una notizia se consideriamo che siamo molto vicini alla fine del campionato. Come se non bastasse i londinesi vengono da sei sconfitte consecutive in tutte le competizioni che forse condizioneranno la carriera InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Colpo Bournemouth - cade il Liverpool (e Salah sbaglia un rigore). Il Chelsea vince ancora. Ok City
Colpo Bournemouth - cade il Liverpool (e Salah sbaglia un rigore). Il Chelsea vince ancora
Premier : Bournemouth-Liverpool 1-0 LIVE. Poi Chelsea e Tottenham - chiude il Manchester City
Bournemouth-Liverpool : la sorpresa del Premier League - con Chelsea - Tottenham e Manchester City in chiusura | Estero.
Premier : Bournemouth-Liverpool 0-0 LIVE. Poi Chelsea e Tottenham - chiude il Manchester City
Premier League 2022/2023 - rimonta folle dell’Arsenal : 3-2 al Bournemouth. Tottenham ko - Chelsea ok
Mourinho e la Roma, perché le strade sono destinate a separarsi...00 Milan - Lazio 18:00 Roma - Inter 20:45 Cremonese - Spezia CICLISMO - GIRO D'ITALIA 13:50 Fossacesia Marina - Ortona (crono 19 Km) CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 16:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea 16:00 Man. ...
Milan sotto accusa per le troppe frenate, così la Champions si allontana...00 Casalmaggiore - Firenze CALCIO - SERIE A 15:00 Milan - Lazio 18:00 Roma - Inter 20:45 Cremonese - Spezia CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 16:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea 16:00 Man. City - Leeds United 16:00 ...
Inter, il turnover ora funziona: così Inzaghi dà l'assalto alla Champions...00 Casalmaggiore - Firenze CALCIO - SERIE A 15:00 Milan - Lazio 18:00 Roma - Inter 20:45 Cremonese - Spezia CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 16:00 Bournemouth - Chelsea 16:00 Man. City - Leeds United 16:00 ...
Bournemouth-Chelsea (sabato 06 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Lampard seeks to avoid matching terrible club record – kick-off time, team news and how to followChelsea will look to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle when they visit Bournemouth this weekend. The London giants have lost five of their last six Premier League games, including the ...
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channelCheck out the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures in full, as well as everything else you need to watch all 380 games during the season.
Bournemouth ChelseaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bournemouth Chelsea