BENY's BYM600 Enhances Energy Extraction in Poland
May 4, 2023
WENZHOU, China
China-BENY, a global provider of renewable Energy solutions, has announced that it will showcase its balcony solar microinverter system in Poland for the first time at Green Power with the booth of Pavilion 8A, Nr 5 On May 16-18. The single-in microinverter BYM600 will be displayed, which is perfect for balcony solar projects and offers a maximum industry input current of 18A and support for a DC:AC ratio of up to 1.5 times. The BYM600 boasts an outstanding static MPPT efficiency of 99.8% and a EURO efficiency of 96%, which leads the industry and maximizes Energy Extraction. Europe is in the trip from megawatts to terawatts, and the addition of PV in Poland is making progress. Solar project approval ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
