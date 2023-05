AEW | Hikaru Shida è tornata a sorpresa stanotte e ha giocato un brutto scherzo alle Outcasts

Hikaru Shida è tornata ad AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling

Hikaru Shida returned on last night's AEW Dynamite! The former AEW Women's Champion made her first appearance on the show in several months and appeared to align with Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho ...Jeff Jarrett, Jay Briscoe, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh took a trip to the Briscoe family farm. They did some chores, hoping to score some brownie points with Mark. Papa Briscoe showed up and warned ...