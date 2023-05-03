Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™ | Across the Spider-Verse - Power the Hero in You Global Campaign to feature themed PC Gaming Hardware

ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse - "Power the Hero in You" Global Campaign to feature themed PC Gaming Hardware (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) HONG KONG, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ZOTAC Technology Limited announces that its Gaming brand, ZOTAC Gaming, has teamed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to launch a Global "Power the Hero in You" Campaign. From limited edition graphics card bundles to themed merchandise and social media giveaways, the Campaign encourages gamers to embrace their Heroic potential as they explore new Gaming possibilities. Set to release exclusively in movie theaters June 2023, Sony Pictures Animation's ...
ZOTAC GAMING X Spider-Mantm: Across The Spider-Verse - Power The Hero In You Global Campaign To Feature Themed PC Gaming Hardware

ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Manâ„¢: Across the Spider-Verse - "Power the Hero in You" Global Campaign to feature themed PC Gaming Hardware

"Power the Hero in You" aims to inspire gamers to unleash their inner strength and become heroes in their own right. Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC, said, "We at ZOTAC focus on breaking ...
