Veeva Introduces Link Workflow, a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow Applications (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - Business users can now easily build compliant Workflow Applications on Veeva Link data BARCELONA, Spain, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North America— Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-Code Platform to build Custom Workflow Applications on Veeva Link real-time data. Process owners can easily define Workflows with objectives, events, and tasks on Link data including key opinion leaders, key accounts, clinical trials, and research sites. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North America— Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-Code Platform to build Custom Workflow Applications on Veeva Link real-time data. Process owners can easily define Workflows with objectives, events, and tasks on Link data including key opinion leaders, key accounts, clinical trials, and research sites. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Este: Cimitero Maggiore: chiusura spazi fino al 24 ottobre ... Padova News
Veeva Introduces Link Workflow, a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow ApplicationsVeeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-code platform to build custom workflow applications on Veeva Link real-time data.
Almac Introduces IXRS®3 Partnership NetworkAlmac Clinical Technologies, a member of the Almac Group, has launched its IXRS®3 Partnership Network for biopharmaceutical sponsors, which aims to accelerate the development and delivery of ...
Veeva IntroducesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Veeva Introduces