Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

Veeva Introduces Link Workflow | a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow Applications

Veeva Introduces

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Veeva Introduces Link Workflow, a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow Applications (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - Business users can now easily build compliant Workflow Applications on Veeva Link data BARCELONA, Spain, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North America— Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-Code Platform to build Custom Workflow Applications on Veeva Link real-time data. Process owners can easily define Workflows with objectives, events, and tasks on Link data including key opinion leaders, key accounts, clinical trials, and research sites. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Este: Cimitero Maggiore: chiusura spazi fino al 24 ottobre ...  Padova News

Veeva Introduces Link Workflow, a No-Code Platform for Building Custom Workflow Applications

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Link Workflow, a no-code platform to build custom workflow applications on Veeva Link real-time data.

Almac Introduces IXRS®3 Partnership Network

Almac Clinical Technologies, a member of the Almac Group, has launched its IXRS®3 Partnership Network for biopharmaceutical sponsors, which aims to accelerate the development and delivery of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Veeva Introduces
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Veeva Introduces Veeva Introduces Link Workflow Code