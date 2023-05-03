Trinity Fatu | “Ecco perchè ho lasciato la WWE e ho scelto Impact”

(Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) Il debutto di, conosciuta in WWE come Naomi, è stato un argomento di grande interesse negli ultimi giorni, e la stessaha spiegato ilabbiae le motivazioni dietro il suo addio durante la “Busten open Radio”. “Hola WWE per il modo in cui venni trattata” “Hoio di debuttare ad. Le porte per me erano aperte ovunque, ma sentivo chesarebbe stata la scelta giusta. Sono sicura che tornerò ad essere felice e riuscirò a crescere nella maniera che voglio. Ovviamente non fosse stato per ciò che è successo non avrei mai fatto questo salto, ma diciamo che sono stata forzata a farlo. Per questo credo che sia stata una fortuna nella sfortuna, ...

After almost a year away from wrestling, Trinity Fatu made her Impact debut and a triumphant return at the most recent set of tapings this past weekend. Appearing on today's edition of "Busted Open ...Trinity Fatu appeared on today's Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM. Trinity was on the show to talk about her debut for Impact Wrestling, which airs tomorrow night on AXS TV. She also talked about her ...