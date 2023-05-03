Trinity Fatu: “Ecco perchè ho lasciato la WWE e ho scelto Impact” (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) Il debutto di Trinity Fatu, conosciuta in WWE come Naomi, è stato un argomento di grande interesse negli ultimi giorni, e la stessa Fatu ha spiegato il perchè abbia scelto Impact e le motivazioni dietro il suo addio durante la “Busten open Radio”. “Ho lasciato la WWE per il modo in cui venni trattata” “Ho scelto io di debuttare ad Impact. Le porte per me erano aperte ovunque, ma sentivo che Impact sarebbe stata la scelta giusta. Sono sicura che tornerò ad essere felice e riuscirò a crescere nella maniera che voglio. Ovviamente non fosse stato per ciò che è successo non avrei mai fatto questo salto, ma diciamo che sono stata forzata a farlo. Per questo credo che sia stata una fortuna nella sfortuna, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
