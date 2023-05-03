Straive Appoints Ankor Rai as Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - SINGAPORE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Straive, a leader in delivering technology-driven data/AI solutions for EdTech, Research, and Information Services to leading global organizations, today announced the appointment of Ankor Rai, an experienced data technology leader, as its Chief Executive Officer. Straive is owned by BPEA EQT, part of EQT Group, a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. Ankor succeeds Ratan Datta, who led Straive for over a decade, with the last seven years as President and CEO. Effective May 1, Ratan will assume the role of Vice Chairman to support the transition to Ankor and will continue to be a member of Straive's board of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
