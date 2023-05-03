Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

NEOWIZ' s Intella X Launches $10M Gaming Initiative Grant Program to Supercharge Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

NEOWIZ Intella

NEOWIZ's Intella X Launches $10M Gaming Initiative Grant Program to Supercharge Web3 Gaming Ecosystem (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - PANGYO, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Intella X, in partnership with South Korean Gaming giant NEOWIZ, unveils their Gaming Initiative Grant Program, a $10 Million Grant designed to support Web2 and Web3 game developers in crafting cutting-edge, high-quality games for the Intella X Web3 game platform. This trailblazing Grant Program aims to inspire innovation, empower game developers, and promote the adoption of blockchain technology within the Gaming industry. By offering financial support and resources, Intella X and NEOWIZ are committed to expanding ...
