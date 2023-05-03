NEOWIZ's Intella X Launches $10M Gaming Initiative Grant Program to Supercharge Web3 Gaming Ecosystem (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - PANGYO, South Korea, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Intella X, in partnership with South Korean Gaming giant NEOWIZ, unveils their Gaming Initiative Grant Program, a $10 Million Grant designed to support Web2 and Web3 game developers in crafting cutting-edge, high-quality games for the Intella X Web3 game platform. This trailblazing Grant Program aims to inspire innovation, empower game developers, and promote the adoption of blockchain technology within the Gaming industry. By offering financial support and resources, Intella X and NEOWIZ are committed to expanding ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
