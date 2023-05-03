Lockton Announces New Global Leadership Structure to Support Rapid Global Growth (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) Byron Clymer, Troy Cook, Julie Gibson, Trey Humphrey, and Martyn Worsley Elevated into New Global Roles KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
- Today, CEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into Global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely with the retail Leadership team building innovative enterprise-wide solutions. Lockton recently surpassed $3 billion in revenue after 57 years in business, with $1 billion of that Growth occurring in the past 24 months. "Lockton is attracting both complex clients and talented Associates all around the world, resulting in unprecedented Growth," said Peter Clune, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
- Today, CEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into Global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely with the retail Leadership team building innovative enterprise-wide solutions. Lockton recently surpassed $3 billion in revenue after 57 years in business, with $1 billion of that Growth occurring in the past 24 months. "Lockton is attracting both complex clients and talented Associates all around the world, resulting in unprecedented Growth," said Peter Clune, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Lockton Announces New Global Leadership Structure to Support Rapid Global GrowthCEO Peter Clune announced the elevation of five key leaders into global roles for Lockton, the world's largest independent, privately held insurance brokerage. These leaders will be working closely ...
EY Announces Dea Belazi, CEO and President, AscellaHealth, Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award FinalistErnst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dea Belazi, CEO and president, AscellaHealth, was named an Entrepreneur ...
Lockton AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lockton Announces