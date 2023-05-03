L&F of Korea obtains license from CAMX Power for its GEMX® advanced cathode material platform for Lithium-ion batteries (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - LEXINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
L&F Co., Ltd. (L&F) of Korea and CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) of Lexington, Massachusetts, USA announce that following LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Samsung SDI of Korea, L&F has obtained a license for the very first time as a Korea based cathode materials company under the intellectual property of CAMX relating to the GEMX® platform of nickel based high-energy high-Power cathode materials for use in Lithium-ion batteries especially for electric vehicles (EVs). The GEMX® platform is based on fundamental inventions of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
L&F Co., Ltd. (L&F) of Korea and CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) of Lexington, Massachusetts, USA announce that following LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Samsung SDI of Korea, L&F has obtained a license for the very first time as a Korea based cathode materials company under the intellectual property of CAMX relating to the GEMX® platform of nickel based high-energy high-Power cathode materials for use in Lithium-ion batteries especially for electric vehicles (EVs). The GEMX® platform is based on fundamental inventions of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Come ottimizzare l'infrastruttura IT per migliorare il businessLe strategie per ottimizzare l'IT Secondo Gickling la prima cosa da fare è affidarsi a degli esperti del settore per gestire al meglio l'operatività IT. Anche se rivolgersi a un professionista ...
Decoder Digitale Terrestre 1000 canali a soli 19 su AmazonLa guida ai programmi è disponibile all'uso in 10 lingue differenti tra cui anche l'italiano. Decoder Digitale Terrestre Leyf PA - 2211 Il Decoder Digitale Terrestre Leyf PA - 2211 ti risolverà ...
Lufthansa, ricavi in aumento del 40% nel 1° trim. Ottimismo per l'estate... ora prevediamo un boom dei viaggi in estate e un nuovo record nei nostri ricavi da traffico per l'intero anno. Sulle rotte a corto e medio raggio orientate al tempo libero, la domanda sta già ...
Vittorio Marianecci, trovato morto l'italiano scomparso negli Stati Uniti TGCOM
Aprile a segno positivo per le autoNel quarto mese dell'anno il mercato segna un +29,2%, ma il confronto è con i dati fortemente negativi del 2022.
Il controllo qualità basato sull'IA di Aiosyn per i vetrini della patologia digitale è ora disponibile su Sectra Amplifier MarketplaceAiosyn, azienda software che sviluppa soluzioni basate sull'IA per applicazioni in patologia, ha annunciato l'integrazione in Sectra Amplifier Marketp ...
L&F KoreaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : L&F Korea