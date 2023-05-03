Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

L&F of Korea obtains license from CAMX Power for its GEMX® advanced cathode material platform for Lithium-ion batteries (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - LEXINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

L&F Co., Ltd. (L&F) of Korea and CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) of Lexington, Massachusetts, USA announce that following LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Samsung SDI of Korea, L&F has obtained a license for the very first time as a Korea based cathode materials company under the intellectual property of CAMX relating to the GEMX® platform of nickel based high-energy high-Power cathode materials for use in Lithium-ion batteries especially for electric vehicles (EVs). The GEMX® platform is based on fundamental inventions of ...
