IMPAC | International coalition of 53 NGOs praises the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) BRUSSELS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/News provided by:On the eve of the UN review, the UAE has much to be proud of in terms of an increasingly impressive portfolio ofachievements setting the standard at a high level in a tough neighborhood. The United Arab Emirates will present its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to the United Nations on May 8 2023, detailing progress it has made to enhanceand implementobligations. TheMovement for Peace and Coexistence () is happy to report that, according to a report produced by aof 53concerned with monitoringconditions, the UAE has made ...