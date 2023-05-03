Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

Ian Mackinnon

Ian Mackinnon a Cartoons On The Bay 2023 (Pescara, 31 maggio / 4 giugno 2023) (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) Il produttore e leggenda della stop motion Ian Mackinnon ritirerà il Premio Studio of the Year di Cartoons On The Bay 2023 assegnato allo Studio Mackinnon & Saunders Pescara, 31 maggio / 4 giugno 2023   Il produttore e leggenda della stop motion Ian Mackinnon sarà presente a Cartoons On The Bay – International Festival of Animation, Transmedia and Meta-Arts’ 2023 per ritirare il premio Studio of the Year 2023 assegnato allo Studio Mackinnon & Saunders. Giunto alla 27a edizione, l’evento, promosso da Rai e organizzato da Rai Com, torna dal 31 maggio al 4 giugno ...
