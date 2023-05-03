Uomini e Donne: nuova puntata con la discussione tra Tina Cipollari ...Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaUltime Blog

CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, annunciata la data d’uscita! (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) RIOT Forge e Double Stallion Games annunciano la data di uscita di CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, andiamo a scoprire tutti i dettagli in questa news dedicata Riot Forge e Double Stallion Games hanno rivelato un nuovo trailer narrativo e hanno annunciato la data d’uscita di CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE of LEGENDS STORY, un gioco platform d’azione in 2D per giocatore singolo con protagonista Ekko, il popolare campione capace di controllare il tempo. Il titolo sarà disponibile dal 23 maggio 2023 su Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) e PC tramite Steam, GOG ed Epic Games Store. Ecco il trailer col quale è stato presentato e annunciato il ...
RIOT Forge e Double Stallion Games annunciano la data di uscita di CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, scopriamo tutti i dettagli.

