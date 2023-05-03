CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, annunciata la data d’uscita! (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) RIOT Forge e Double Stallion Games annunciano la data di uscita di CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY, andiamo a scoprire tutti i dettagli in questa news dedicata Riot Forge e Double Stallion Games hanno rivelato un nuovo trailer narrativo e hanno annunciato la data d’uscita di CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE of LEGENDS STORY, un gioco platform d’azione in 2D per giocatore singolo con protagonista Ekko, il popolare campione capace di controllare il tempo. Il titolo sarà disponibile dal 23 maggio 2023 su Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) e PC tramite Steam, GOG ed Epic Games Store. Ecco il trailer col quale è stato presentato e annunciato il ...Leggi su tuttotek
