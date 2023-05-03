Cartoons On The Bay 2023: premiata la leggenda della stop motion Ian Mackinnon (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) Il produttore e leggenda della stop motion Ian Mackinnon ritirerà il Premio Studio of the Year di Cartoons On The Bay 2023 assegnato allo Studio Mackinnon & Saunders. Il produttore e leggenda della stop motion Ian Mackinnon sarà presente a Cartoons On The Bay - International Festival of Animation, Transmedia and Meta-Arts 2023 per ritirare il premio Studio of the Year 2023 assegnato allo Studio Mackinnon & Saunders. Giunto alla 27a edizione, l'evento, promosso da Rai e organizzato da Rai Com, torna dal 31 maggio al 4 giugno 2023 a Pescara, dopo il successo dello scorso anno. ...Leggi su movieplayer
Il regista e produttore Peter Lord riceverà il Premio alla Carriera 2023 di ‘Cartoons On The Bay’
Cartoons on the Bay 2023 : Peter Lord riceverà il Premio alla Carriera
Ari Folman Premio alla Carriera 2023 di ‘Cartoons On The Bay’ a Pescara dal 31 maggio al 4 giugno
Ari Folman Premio alla Carriera di Cartoons On The Bay 2023
