Alviere & Hawk AI Bring Artificial Intelligence to the Global Battle Against Money Laundering (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) - Hawk AI's AML Solutions Elevate Anti-Money Laundering Technology in Alviere Embedded Finance Platform DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Alviere, the leading embedded finance platform provider, announced today that it has selected Hawk AI, a leading Global provider of anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technology for banks and payment companies, as an AI-powered surveillance suite provider to help enable expansion into new markets. Alviere offers Global enterprises the most complete and secure platform for delivering a full suite of financial products and services to customers, employees, and partners via a single integration. The HIVE platform combines Alviere's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alviere & Hawk AI aportan inteligencia artificial a la batalla mundial contra el blanqueo de capitalesLas soluciones AML de Hawk AI elevan la tecnología contra el blanqueo de capitales en la plataforma financiera integrada de Alviere DENVER, 3 de mayo de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere, proveedor líder d ...
