Adagio Medical Announces Completion of Enrollment in Cryocure-VT Trial | Maps the Pathway to CE-Mark of vCLAS™ VT Ablation Catheter

Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Announces Completion of Enrollment in Cryocure-VT Trial, Maps the Pathway to CE-Mark of vCLAS™ VT Ablation Catheter (Di mercoledì 3 maggio 2023) LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in Catheter Ablation technologies for aTrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), announced the Completion of Enrollment in its Cryocure-VT Trial (NCT # 04893317) of ultra-low temperature cryoAblation (ULTC) for the treatment of monomorphic ventricular tachycardias. 60 patients with ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathies underwent an endocardial ULTC procedure using Adagio's vCLAS™ Catheter at nine centers in the European Union and Canada. The results of the Trial will be used to support Adagio's CE-Mark ...
