WWE | Sol Ruca verrà operata in giornata

WWE: Conferme sul grave infortunio occorso a Sol Ruca, starà fuori diversi mesi Zona Wrestling

NXT's Sol Ruca is preparing to go under the knife, announcing on Tuesday she'd be undergoing surgery for a torn ACL. Nevertheless, Ruca's spirits remain high ...Ruca last wrestled at the April 14 NXT live event when she teamed with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend. Her last televised match came on the April 11 episode of N ...